A scout is reverent. Reverence is the last of the twelve points stated in the Scout Law, and probably one of the most difficult for young people to master. The scouts that gathered on Sunday night at Robert A. Josey Scout Lodge to retire a number of U.S. and Texas flags exemplified the utmost reverence as they assumed their duties. It was an ideal way to respectfully close out a week dedicated to honoring our veterans.
The United States Flag Code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” When a flag is torn or stained, it should be retired so that the primary symbols of our state and nation are never presented in anything less than a dignified state.
Many flags today are made of synthetic materials, which are toxic to burn, so it is recommended that they be buried. Another option that makes it appropriate for repurposing or recycling is to cut it using the following method:
i. Stretch out the corners of the flag.
ii. Cut the flag in half, vertically — do not cut into the blue star field.
iii. Place the two halves together and cut in half, horizontally.
iv. You will have four pieces of flag, one being the blue star field and the other three red and white stripes.
v. Put the flag in a container and dispose of it properly.
Once a flag is cut, it is no longer considered to be an official flag. Another unique thing to do after the proper steps have been followed for cutting the flag into pieces is to remove the stars and gift them to a veteran or active duty military member. Christine Gomez of the local Elk’s Lodge began this practice in 2011 and has gifted more than 6000 stars.
Scouts are one of the few organizations that have an official code for flag retirement. Sunday’s ceremony was hosted by Troop 98. Casey Spencer of the Huntsville Lions Club brought five flags to be retired from the collection that is in the process of being replaced as part of their ongoing flag project.
Jacob Coleman served as the fire tender. Benjamin Hendricks, Will Pitts and Seth Brown officiated, providing opening and closing remarks, directing the pledge, and posting the colors at the beginning and end of the ceremony.
Troop 98 recently donated a new flag retirement drop box at Josey Lodge as a gift to the lodge and the community. They have also taken responsibility for the flag drop box that can be found at City Hall, just outside the entrance to utility billing.
To donate a worn flag with embroidered stars to be passed on to veterans and active duty military members, visit http://www.starsforourtroops.org/FlagToDonate.html or http://www.starsforourtroops.org/FlagToDonate.html.
To make a donation to help maintain and preserve historic Josey Lodge, visit https://www.joseyscoutlodge.org/support.
