Scouts from Huntsville recently participated in the annual “Scouting for Food” as a part of the Sam Houston Area Council’s “Spring of Service,” a new program that focuses on service projects that contribute to our communities. Scouting for Food originated in the St. Louis Area Council in 1985 and spread its momentum to include Scouts in Huntsville.
This past February, Pack 98 and Troop 98 went “Scouting for Food” in Huntsville neighborhoods. This was a two-part effort. On the first Saturday, the Scouts went door-to-door hanging fliers to notify the public of donation needs. The following Saturday Pack 98 Cub Scouts and Troop 98 Boy Scouts picked up the food from each door. Cold weather did not stop our community from donating 353 cans and 126 dry goods to help our neighbors. The Scouts took the goods to the SHSU Food Pantry and helped organize the donations.
To maximize food supply through-out the year, other Packs and Troops develop food drives in other months of the year. Pack 114 collects canned goods and non-perishables in April as Troop 114 collects around May. Troop 1934 hopes for a successful food drive in September. Other Troops and Packs in Huntsville participate in food collection and service to the community throughout the year.
Service is a foundation of Scouting. Scouts strive to help other people at all times and to do a good turn daily.
