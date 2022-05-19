The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in his First Amendment challenge to a campaign finance law, according to an opinion released Monday.
In the lawsuit, Cruz’s campaign questioned the federal elections provision that prohibits winning candidates from using more than $250,000 raised after an election to pay back loans they gave their own campaigns prior to Election Day. Any loans not paid back are instead to be treated as contributions, barring repayments.
The Federal Election Commission claims the law — known as the McCain-Feingold Act, established in 2002 — curbs corruption and the appearance of quid pro quo. Cruz’s campaign said it stifles political speech, infringing on First Amendment rights.
The FEC lost the case in the lower courts, and SCOTUS’ Monday decision affirms that court’s ruling.
“We conclude that Cruz and the committee have standing to challenge the threatened enforcement of Section 304 of (the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act),” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion. “We also conclude that this provision burdens core political speech without proper justification.”
The groundwork to overturn the ruling began in 2018, when Cruz loaned his campaign $260,000. He was able to recoup $250,000 under the provision, and his attorney claimed an injury of $10,000.
Attorneys on behalf of the FEC said that the injury was “self-inflicted,” intentionally triggered by the campaign. They also said they provided legal alternatives that the Cruz campaign could have used to repay loans.
The majority of the court did not buy it.
“Even if such funds were available, the government’s argument largely misses the point,” the opinion read. “Demanding that the committee comply with the government’s ‘alternative’ would therefore require it to forgo the exercise of a First Amendment right we must assume it has — the right to repay its campaign debts in full, at any time.”
Justices said the ability to loan money to a campaign is vital for new candidates and challengers, and personal loans are sometimes the only way for an unknown challenger with limited connections to frontload campaign spending. The court said the extent of the burden may vary based on circumstances, but “there is no doubt that the law does burden First Amendment electoral speech.”
The justices also questioned the amount of $250,000. During oral arguments in January, attorneys working on behalf of Cruz said the FEC was not able to provide credible rationale for why the limit was set at $250,000.
In her dissent, joined by Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan said repaying a candidate’s loan after they have won an election cannot serve the usual purposes of a contribution.
“The money comes too late to aid in any of his campaign activities,” she said. “All the money does is enrich the candidate personally dissenting at a time when he can return the favor — by a vote, a contract, an appointment.”
She added that it takes “no political genius” to see the heightened risk of corruption.
“Section 304 has guarded against that threat for two decades, but no longer,” she wrote. “In discarding the statute, the court fuels non-public-serving, self-interested governance. It injures the integrity, both actual and apparent, of the political process.”
Following the news, FEC Commissioner Sean Cooksey said in a statement that he agreed with the court's ruling, adding that the opinion provides needed guidance to lower courts, Congress and the FEC on constitutional limits of campaign-finance regulation.
"I hope to work with my colleagues to promptly repeal the Commission’s regulations implementing this unconstitutional statute, just as the Commission has done in compliance with previous court decisions," Cooksey said. "It is especially important to do so in this, an election year, in order to remove any doubt or confusion among the public and candidates currently running for federal office."
