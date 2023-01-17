The Huntsville Independent School District Board of Trustees will be reviewing Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Hawkins Administration Building.
Dr. Scott Sheppard was named Superintendent of Schools with a unanimous vote during a special called board meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
Sheppard has 30 years of experience in the education field serving in multiple roles, including that of teacher and an administrator at various levels. He joined Huntsville ISD from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston, where he has served as an Assistant Superintendent overseeing 35 secondary campuses for the third largest school district in Texas.
Sheppard’s teaching career began as a band director in Jasper and Kirbyville schools. After 13 years as a teacher and administrator, he became the principal of Kirbyville Junior High. In 2004, Sheppard moved to Katy, where he served as the associate principal of Katy High School and later as the principal of Katy Junior High.
Sheppard earned his degrees from Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M University.
The Board will also decide on the 2023-24 school calendar. The two calendar options were presented in December and the board is expected to make their choice.
On the consent agenda, the board will hear a budget amendment, pass several resolutions recognizing National Career and Technical Education Month and National School Counseling Week, a purchasing cooperative interlocal agreement with ESC 7, annual financial reports, and TexPool Investment accounts.
Up for discussion, the board will review the 2023-24 proposed budget calendar, bond project updates,and an update on TCLAS Decision 5 grant, among a few other regular business items.
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees meet on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, and air their meetings on YouTube.
