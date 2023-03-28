Sheppard received nod for Superintendent of the Year with TASB
Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees voted to increase the cost of school lunches by $0.05 per meal per day at its Thursday meeting. The request, presented by Assistant Superintendent Bill Roberts, to increase the price of school lunches during the school year was based on recommendations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).
Roberts reported to the board that there had been no price hike in four years in Huntsville ISD, but the current school lunch is $2.30 per day for an elementary school student, and $2.70 for grades 5-12. The prices are for students who do not qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Roberts states that 76% of the district’s student population currently qualifies for free or reduced meals – for which the district receives federal reimbursement at $4.43 and $4.03 respectively – and when he offered further analysis as to why that number is so high, he simply stated, “Principals.” He states that this is the highest that the district has ever been, but the principals “got after their parents” and said, “you can qualify for this,” in an effort to help the students in their schools get fed.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard spoke briefly on the state testing that all students are familiar with, STAAR tests, which measures public schools and holds them accountable based on a series of data that the Texas Education Agency sets forth each year. It was reiterated that private schools are not held to the same standards as public schools, and are therefore allowed to teach their own curriculum as their boards see fit. Dr. Sheppard added that TEA has changed the rating system from previous years. This new rating system will roll out this year without regard and without preparation time for teachers or students.
Dr. Sheppard asked that parents be aware that the district does expect widespread drops in the district rates this year. However, he followed up by reassuring the community that teachers are working diligently to ensure that all students are being provided with ample opportunity for equal learning without regard to gender, color, or social status.
Jessica McDonald from Scott Johnson Elementary was recognized as Huntsville ISD’s Educator of the Month for the month of February. She joined the district in 2004, and has taught math as well as the Gifted and Talented Program for third and fourth graders. The Educator of the Month for the month of March was recognized with Amy Treat, who joined the district in 2008 at Sam Houston Elementary.
She is a physical education instructor who “teaches the whole child” and she is renowned for her patience as she is often the only one who is able to calm a student.
The District also recognized rookie employee Christine Hill as the Employee of the Month for March.
She continuously encourages students at Sam Houston Elementary, is committed to her campus, and goes above and beyond the call of duty.
Board President Trey Wharton made quick work of the consent agenda which included Board approval of Resolution #23-13, which nominates Dr. Sheppard for the TASB Superintendent of the Year.
A motion was entered by Tracy Stoudt, and quickly seconded by fellow board members before moving to a vote in favor.
The Board reiterated that this nomination is a semblance of gratitude for Dr. Shepperd for following through with the goal that he stated he would improve upon, including fiscal, when he stepped into this role in 2018.
In other news, Dr. Shepperd announced that, “the Huntsville High School Agriculture Mechanics Team earned first place for their 24-foot gooseneck float, art students earned several honors, including Best in Show and a Gold Medal. Christian Winston was the first to catch a calf at the rodeo calf scramble, and Gage Lee won Senior Reserve Champion Limousine Breed Heifer.”
One of the premiere events among Texas High School Welding groups, the Career Technology Education Department at Huntsville High recently hosted the Welding Callout, which is a jamboree, competition, and networking event for students. During the event, over 361 students from 37 school districts participated, and the event boasted over $419,000 in scholarships awarded.
For five years, Huntsville’s Culinary Arts students have participated in Project Empty Bowls.
This is an annual event that benefits our local Meals on Wheels, which provides meals to seniors and indigents who are homebound for disability or other healthcare purposes. This is a volunteer role for which students have taken part, and honorable mention goes out to their teacher, Kayla Neil, as she oversees their participation in this service.
President Wharton expressed his gratitude that he was able to recently attend the basketball state championships in Austin, and was inspired by the representation of community at the game. It was followed by Dr. Sheppard’s comments on the Lady Hornets achievements, as well as the Unified Basketball Team’s Walk of Champions, as he commended the efforts of the teams and the coaches alike for all their work this season.
The meeting did not focus solely on the high school awards, however. Hailing from Estella Stewart Elementary, Kian Cababasay will continue to represent Huntsville ISD at the Scripts Spelling Bee.
“He zoomed through the qualifying rounds, and will compete next week in Houston at the next level of the Scripts National Spelling Bee,” Dr. Sheppard said. “To make it to this level is an honor in and of itself; to have it come from an elementary student, it is an amazing accomplishment and Huntsville is cheering for you, Kian!”
Roberts also presented a discussion on the Seamless Summer Option Program, which will ensure breakfast and lunch for children ages one through 18, as well as individuals with disabilities up to age 21. In the past, distribution sites have included Scott Johnson Elementary, Huntsville Intermediate, Huntsville High, and the Green Hornet Route.
While numbers were consistently available, when the board questioned, Roberts explained that upwards of 300 students are eating daily at any of the distribution sites.
This program primarily offers provisions to kids already participating in summer programs at these areas, neighborhood kids can simply walk to distribution sites – including the Public Library, University Heights, and Riverside Baptist – to claim a meal when needed. The goal is to offset the burden for families during the summer when kids would otherwise be eating at school.
A unanimous vote of approval was passed, proving that the SSO Program will continue to ensure that no child will go hungry in Walker County this Summer.
