Huntsville ISD School Board received exciting news at their meeting held Thursday night - the district as a whole received a C from the State.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2022 State Accountability Ratings on Aug. 15, 2022. As part of Senate Bill (SB) 1365, all districts and campuses will receive a label of A, B, C, or Not Rated for 2022. Gibbs Pre-K is paired with the district and included in all ratings.
“Congratulations to our campuses represented by principals. The leadership, determination and focus on individual student needs resulted in amazing student growth,” said Angee Andrus, Director of Accountability and Assessment for HISD. “We are celebrating the hard-earned successes, but we aren’t satisfied.”
The district does have action plans to continue to improve ratings and STAAR testing results, which include layered focus on quality instruction, instructional leadership, classroom management, and restoring social emotional learning, research-based best practices, accelerated instruction, and more.
“We’ve grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marcus Forney, Chief Academic Officer for HISD. “Thank you for your guidance and support in our success.”
Board President Trey Wharton asked Superintendent Dr. Scott Shepherd to send an email to all staff saying “The Board is thankful for what they’ve done.” He said the entire district’s effort can not be expressed enough.
Andrus said that STAAR test results showed our scores increased in 2018-19. The comparison between the 2019 pre-pandemic scores and the 2022 scores.
Ratings from TEA
Huntsville High School - C
Texas Online Preparatory High School (TOPS) - C with distinction designations Academic Achievement in English Language Arts and Academic Achievements in Mathematics
Mance Park Middle School - B,
for a second time
TOPS Middle School - C
Huntsville Intermediate School - C, with an increase of two letter grades
Scott Johnson Elementary - C,
with an increase of two letter grades
Estella Stewart Elementary - C,
with an increase of two letter grades
Huntsville Elementary - B,
with an increase of one letter grade
Samuel Walker Houston Elementary - B, with an increase of three letter grades
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.