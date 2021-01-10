Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD have decided to cancel school for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, due to inclement weather in the districts. Alpha Omega will also be closed.
All campuses and buildings will be closed.
—
All Sam Houston State University campuses will be closed due to inclement weather. All offices will be closed. Food services will be available for students.The SHSU Charter School will operate remotely.
All campuses will reopen on Tuesday, January 12. Monitor KatSafe for more information.
