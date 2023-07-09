Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School (TPMS) is joining forces with Responsive Ed to make the choice of education for three and four year olds more expansive.
The free PreK3 and PreK4 classes, including the choice of the charter school during school hours is now an option for local parents, according to Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools Director Kaye Boehning.
“When I first opened the school, I wanted Montessori to be affordable to anyone, to children whose only other option might be enrolling in a daycare where they watched TV all day,” Boehning said. “For 25 years we have been able to do that, but this partnership has made my wildest dream come true - which has been to be able to have something similar to a sliding scale for parents. We’re now able to offer free pre-K classes for children that are eligible.”
The program is available to qualifying children based on economically disadvantaged, English is a second language, homeless, military family, Gold Star family, Star of Texas family, or a foster child. For children needing care during holidays or summer, fees will still apply. Currently enrolled families at TPMS will get priority in the partnership.
“Students must be dually enrolled to qualify for the Responsive Ed program,” Boehning said.
The school is currently almost full in their 3-4 year old classes, but Boehning explained that the school is expanding their classrooms.
“We are converting another classroom to accommodate the new students,” Boehning said. “The state licensing says we can have 34 students in a class, but we are working to keep those numbers down.”
Boehning added that the school has more than one teacher in classrooms with larger numbers.
“We currently have three teachers at Montessori training to obtain their certification,” Boehning said. “The training for each teacher is $8,000 per person. That is a huge sacrifice from the teacher and our school. But in the end will benefit our students more with qualified Montessori teachers.”
The partnership with Responsive Ed and TPMS provides a great resource for parents if they want to choose the course of their children’s education. Eligible children must be 3 or 4 by Sept. 1.
“We are proud to be pioneering this type of school choice with Responsive Ed,” Boehning said.
Boehning was employed at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) for two semesters and then opened the first location of Tomorrow’s Promise at 1220 Sam Houston Ave on Sept. 2, 1997. She then rented the first building in the current location at 2817 Old Houston Road and purchased the property in February of 2000.
The school bought the house next door that same year and also gained their non-profit status.
Boehning purchased the Pink House addition on Sept. 2, 2020, marking 23 years and the third stage of expansion for their facility. Boehning purchased the next location at 906 10th Street and opened to the public in March 2022.
The newest location is currently under construction at 1157 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
To check your eligibility, lock on to responsive.schoolmint.com/login
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.