School board trustees will hear a presentation on the proposed 2023-24 School Year Budget and Tax Rate, followed by a public hearing at the Huntsville Independent School District meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
The meeting includes an ordinance setting the tax rate for the Maintenance and Operations and Debt Service, as well as the approval of the budget and compensation plan.
The board will consider a contract with Bayes Achievement Center. According to Ashley Kimich, Director of Special Education, reported that Huntsville ISD has a long standing relationship with Bayes Achievement Center for Residential Student needs.
“We would like to continue contracting with them since they are local to our district, and Special Education staff can still monitor the student performance, as well as parents,” Kimich wrote. “By continuing the contract, we can keep students as close to home as possible. This provides for more effective
district and parental involvement with the students. The Special Education Department works closely between the assigned campus staff, and the Bayes staff to ensure the students are getting their educational needs met. With the students residing locally, our Special Education staff is able to assess, monitor grades, and have committee meetings that make it more conventional for staff and parental attendance.”
The meeting will also feature reports on the Dyslexia 2022-23 Annual Report, Special Education 2022-23 Annual Report, and approval of a resolution to designate nonbusiness Public Information Act (PIA) days for the 2023-24 calendar year, limited only to PIA requests and to authorize the Public Information Officer for HISD.
The consent agenda includes approval of minutes, monthly financial statements, a budget amendment, a contract with Bayes Achievement Center and acceptance of purchasing cooperative fees.
The board will also meet in executive session to discuss the 2022-23 School Safety and Security Audit, as well as personnel issues.
Meetings of the HISD trustees are held at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East.
The meetings are live streamed to the ISD webpage at www.huntsville-isd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.