The Huntsville Independent School Board will consider purchasing new cafeteria tables for the Mance Park Middle School at the next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
The board will also consider adoption of the 2023-24 Organizational Chart, the HISD Emergency Operations Plan, and a resolution recognizing Oct. 24-31 as Red Ribbon Week and October as Bullying Prevention Month in their consent agenda. Another consent item includes the adoption of a resolution naming October Principals Month.
Among the Principal Monthly Reports, Gibbs PreK reported enrollment of over 300 students with an Open House set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Huntsville Elementary reported enrollment of 590 students and noted Fall Pictures will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. Scott Johnson reported an enrollment of 562 students and they too will be holding an Open House on Thursday, Oct. 12. Stewart Elementary reported that A Time 2 Read began on campus. Samuel Houston Elementary reported that the campus is “rocking and rolling” and gave an update on each grade levels actions to improve. Huntsville Intermediate reported that the first day of school went off without a hitch and teachers are taking time to establish expectations and routines that will set students up for a fantastic year. Mance Park Middle School reported that an Open House will be held from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Huntsville High School reported upcoming events to include College and Career Fair Day is Oct. 3rd, the Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally will be held on Oct. 5, and a Homecoming Dance will be held on Oct. 7. The Hornet Success Academy reports that 67 students graduated in 2022-23 and currently have 24 students enrolled with three more being admitted after the September graduation. The Westmoreland Academy reported that 39 students are currently attending, with 37 high school students, one middle school and one from the intermediate school.
The 2021 Bond Progress Report indicates that the stadium renovations and athletic improvements are around 92% complete in the final stages of construction.
The new high school auditorium is about 71% complete as work continues on the buildings structure. The cafeteria addition at the middle school is around 77% complete with metal panels installed around the tops of the exterior walls, and the interior drywall is underway. Renovations within the middle school are in the early stages of construction and only at 15% complete with work beginning in the band hall to cause the least amount of disruption in the school day. For more construction updates, the meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins Administration Building.
Meetings are also broadcast live to the Huntsville ISD website huntsville-isd.org, where board agendas are posted as well.
