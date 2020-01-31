The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees were honored during Thursday night's meeting in recognition of National School Board Month.
Trustee members include: President Rissie Owens, Vice President Tracy Stoudt, Secretary Trey Wharton, Dr. Karin Olson-Williams, Sam Moak, Ken Holland and J.T. Langley.
"They don't like to be recognized, but we have an incredible board of trustees," Huntsville ISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard said. "I know our community appreciates them, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team of eight.
