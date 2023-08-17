The Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation & Learning Institute is having their 27th Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the W.S. Gibbs Conference Hall, 1402 19th St, Huntsville.
Guest Speaker for the occasion is Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, daughter of Senior Pastor and First Lady Otis and Cynthia Cunningham of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Dr. Cunningham is revolutionizing the way people think of a visit to the doctor with her innovative approach to medicine.
She believes in treating the total patient and personalizes each patient’s encounter.
Patients now leave feeling like they’ve just hit the lottery when it comes to finding your new medical home. Dr. Cunningham is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist in Houston, specializing in both Obstetric and Gynecologic care.
She is a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at the Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Cunningham is a proud Aggie, who attended Texas A&M University where she received her undergraduate degree in Biology.
She went on to obtain a Master’s in Public Health from the Texas A&M School of Rural Public Health, and then a medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Houston Medical School.
In January 2020, she founded PURE OB/GYN & MedSpa, where she continues to practice evidence-based medicine and patient-centered care. Dr. Cunningham is a trailblazer, a best-selling author, a researcher, and a real game changer in the medical field.
She believes in providing a transparent open environment to help foster a dynamic patient physician relationship. When she’s not operating or delivering babies, Dr. Cunningham enjoys making her own natural products, spending time with family, retail therapy, writing, and interior decorating.
Dr. Cunningham provides a pure experience at PURE OB/GYN & MedSpa.
The Past Recipient Speaker this year will be Kamyne Wynne, daughter of Krejchi Hester and Deborah Wynne-Hester of St Paul Church. Mistress of Ceremony will be Dr. Shirley Tucker Wallace.
The 2023 Scholarship Recipients to be honored are Shumar Scott, Shelbee Adkins, Melissa Garrido and Bailey Hall. The 2023 Business of the Year is Bennie J’s Smokepit and the Humanitarians are Sierra Davis, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, H.E.B., Walker County Federal Credit Union, Jimmy Spivey and PWA of Huntsville.
Entertainment for the event will be Katherine Houston, Clarence Shaw, Infinite Praise Dance of First Missionary Baptist Church, the Willing Workers of Huntsville, and the Phat Cats Band of Houston.
In Honor of Hattye Owens, who helped start the Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation, one of the Scholarships will become the Hattye Owens Memorial Scholarship. The recipient of that scholarship will be Shumar Scott. Friends of Samuel and Emanuel Douglas are also dedicating a scholarship this year and the recipient of that scholarship will be Bailey Hall.
For more information, call 936-355-4833.
