Widely scattered downpours are possible Thursday and Friday ahead of a larger storm system this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Houston/ Galveston says that if there were one word to describe the expected long-term weather pattern across SE Texas, it would simply be ‘wet.’
Thursday will start off sticky with lows in the 70s. As temperatures climb into the 80s, widely scattered downpours will pop up over southeast Texas. Similar weather is expected for Friday.
The main feature of concern heading into the weekend will be the approach of an upper-level low from the west. According to NWS, as this low stagnates over Central/Eastern TX by late Friday and deepens, persistent onshore winds will continue to drive surface precipitable water values upward. This setup will set the stage for periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, that will continue through Saturday and Sunday and could stretch into the early part of next week.
While confidence remains fairly high in the prospect of widespread rainfall across the area, global model solutions continue to differ in the evolution of the upper low and thus the extent and magnitude of the weekend`s rainfall.
Scattered showers and storms look to continue through the middle of next week as onshore flow generally remains in place, keeping surface moisture content fairly strong. Expect a warming trend during this time as temperatures once again reach the mid 80s by Wednesday. Another shortwave trough is expected to move into central TX by late Thursday, which could lead to our next chance for more widespread rainfall.
