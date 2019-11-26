The Sam Houston State University Satellite Gallery presents Fusion, an exhibition featuring the works of senior 2D Studio Art student, Magda Macías.
The show will be on display from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7 with a reception on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6:00-7:30 pm. Macías will be giving a brief artist talk about her works and answering questions starting at 6:30 p.m.
The body work in Fusion focuses on the concept of data privacy and social media in our society.
The daily base use of technology in our jobs, schools, and homes inspired the creation of these pieces. By fusing bees wax and adding pigments, the encaustic medium allows Macías the ability to explore nostalgia and chaos inside the complex use of data and social media today.
Macías currently resides in The Woodlands. She will complete her Bachelor in Fine Arts in 2D Studio Art with a minor in Art History form Sam Houston State University in December 2019.
She enjoys experimenting with the color theory using oil, acrylic, printmaking and techniques that involve a blend of bees wax, resin, and pigments. Macías is the co-owner of Cadmium, LLC a small business dedicated to teaching art to adults in The Woodlands, TX since 2015.
Her recent show was the Senior Flash Back Exhibition at the Satellite Gallery.
The Satellite Gallery is located in Downtown Huntsville at 1216 University Ave. The gallery is open from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
All events are free and open to the public.
