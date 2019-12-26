Christmas came early for one New Waverly family Tuesday afternoon, with a visit from Santa and his helpers at The Item.
11 year-old Jaaliyah Harrison reached out to Santa through The Item’s Letters to Santa program, explaining the difficult situation her family was facing this holiday season and to ask for help in bringing a little extra Christmas cheer to her four brothers and sisters.
“I love my family dearly and I want my little sister, my little brother, all of my siblings to have a good life,” Harrison said.
With help from Walmart and Toys for Tots, as well as contributions from The Item, Santa was able to make Harrison’s dreams come true.
“It feels really touching that everybody came out to see me and my family and give me all of the support that I need,” Harrison said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.