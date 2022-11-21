Christmas is just around the corner, and holiday traditions that were put on hold over the last few years are making their way back to reality. You may not be able to find Santa at the mall, but he will be visiting a special place in Huntsville. On the first Sunday in December, the one and only St. Nick will be available for family photos at Josey Scout Lodge.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Michelle Rush will serve as a personal photographer, capturing precious memories with Santa. Sessions will include candid shots and conversation as well as the traditional lap sit pose. Full families and pets are welcome. The cost is $10 per person or group and all proceeds go to Troop 114.
The tradition of having a picture taken with Santa dates back to 1943, in the Frederick and Nelson department Store, which is now the Nordstrom building in Seattle, Washington. A news photographer named Arthur French came up with the concept and earned $10,000 in one month. He would carry on this tradition until his death in 1962.
The family that developed photos for Arthur and Associates Photography inherited the business and their descendants still run it today. The idea caught on and became commonplace in malls and department stores across the nation, resulting in the proliferation of Santa and Mrs. Claus performers across the globe.
Glenn Clifton will return to play the part for the fifth year in a row. He donates his time each December to help the troop raise funds for awards and camping supplies. One special elf named Jill Lawson does the holiday decorating, which includes a full size tree. Santa brings his big comfy chair and the photos are taken in front of the historical stone fireplace.
For those who have never been to Josey Scout Lodge, the exposed logs and original hardwood floors provide the perfect background for holiday postcards and family photos. Guests will be admitted on a first come, first served basis. Photos will be presented on a cd or transferred digitally so they can be printed or shared online with friends and family.
Adults are invited to join in the fun, because there is something magical about sharing what you really want with St. Nicholas. Everyone deserves to make a wish. Festive attire is encouraged but not required. Cash payments are preferred, and patience is appreciated while you wait in line. Wishes will be granted to the best of Santa’s ability. He’ll be checking his list again once he sees if you’re naughty or nice.
