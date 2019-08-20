The following area students received degrees during Summer 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Dodge, TX
Fernando Varela, Master of Science in Accounting
Huntsville, TX
Alp Akyildiz, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology
Allison Almond, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration
Cody Brown, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Gokhan Cetiner, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology
Jonah Collier, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering Technology
Emily Coronado, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kari Courtney, Master of Arts in Counseling
Anuradha Edirisuriya, Bachelor of Science in Computing Science, Cum Laude
Logan Ellis, Master of Science in Accounting
Autumn Falls, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
Chelsea Fernandez, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Chantel Finley, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Aaron Foxworth, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication
Terri Gardner, Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership & Management
Lilly Guidry, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Gary Holl, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Magna Cum Laude
Darian Huynh, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication
Mazlum Ilis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology
Cleveland Jones, Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration
Adil Keske, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology
Batuhan Keskin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology
Eileen Macias, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jacy Mathis, Master of Science in Accounting
Jacob Mcginty, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Agriculture
Charles Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Miller Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Allison Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
Sarah Njeri, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Yadira Ortiz, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Cierra Ratliff, Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Roberto Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts in History, Cum Laude
Julissa Sarmiento, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Dyllan Schaub, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Casey Schindler, Master of Education in Comparative and Global Education
Najala Shabazz, Bachelor of Science in Victim Studies
Suraj Thapa, Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology, Cum Laude
Cody Willard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Lisa Wingo, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Caleb Zavala, Bachelor of Science in Physics, Magna Cum Laude, Highest Honors/Honors College, Academic Distinction
New Waverly, TX
Ty Coleman, Master of Science in Agriculture
Nicholas Jalowy, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
