The following area students received degrees during Summer 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Dodge, TX

Fernando Varela, Master of Science in Accounting

Huntsville, TX

Alp Akyildiz, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology

Allison Almond, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Cody Brown, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Gokhan Cetiner, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology

Jonah Collier, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering Technology

Emily Coronado, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kari Courtney, Master of Arts in Counseling

Anuradha Edirisuriya, Bachelor of Science in Computing Science, Cum Laude

Logan Ellis, Master of Science in Accounting

Autumn Falls, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology

Chelsea Fernandez, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Chantel Finley, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Aaron Foxworth, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication

Terri Gardner, Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership & Management

Lilly Guidry, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Gary Holl, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Magna Cum Laude

Darian Huynh, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication

Mazlum Ilis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology

Cleveland Jones, Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration

Adil Keske, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology

Batuhan Keskin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering Technology

Eileen Macias, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jacy Mathis, Master of Science in Accounting

Jacob Mcginty, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Agriculture

Charles Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Miller Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Allison Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

Sarah Njeri, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Yadira Ortiz, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Cierra Ratliff, Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Roberto Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts in History, Cum Laude

Julissa Sarmiento, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

Dyllan Schaub, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

Casey Schindler, Master of Education in Comparative and Global Education

Najala Shabazz, Bachelor of Science in Victim Studies

Suraj Thapa, Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology, Cum Laude

Cody Willard, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Lisa Wingo, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Caleb Zavala, Bachelor of Science in Physics, Magna Cum Laude, Highest Honors/Honors College, Academic Distinction

New Waverly, TX

Ty Coleman, Master of Science in Agriculture

Nicholas Jalowy, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

