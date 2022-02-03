Brutal winter storm leaves Huntsville defenseless

Courtesy Photo | Sam Houston Wesley Foundation 

The grounds of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, like much of Walker County, was covered with nearly 6 inches of snowfall during winter the Winter Storm Uri. The winter weather left many without power or water for days. 

All Sam Houston State University locations will close today at noon and all classes are canceled. Residence halls, Old Main and General’s Market will remain open. The school is monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates this afternoon regarding operating status for Friday, Feb. 4. 

Tags

Trending Video