All Sam Houston State University locations will close today at noon and all classes are canceled. Residence halls, Old Main and General’s Market will remain open. The school is monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates this afternoon regarding operating status for Friday, Feb. 4.
Sam Houston State University closes campus early
- Staff Reports
