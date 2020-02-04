Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt, who undertook ambitions expansion efforts at one of the state’s fastest growing universities, announced Tuesday that she will retire later this year.
Hoyt, who was named the 13th president of SHSU in 2010, said that “these past 10 years have exceeded every expectationI had when I first took office” and that she will step down in August.
“It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty, staff and alumni of this great institution,” Hoyt said in a release.
Chancellor Brian McCall with the Texas State University System, which oversees SHSU, stated that his board will launch a national search this month for the next president of SHSU.
“The motto of Sam Houston State University is ‘The measure of a life is its service.’ As president of SHSU for the last decade, Dr. Dana Hoyt has embodied the spirit of these words,” McCall said. “Dr. Hoyt has led the university to new heights with boundless energy and enthusiasm—growing enrollment, adding state-of-the-art facilities, and establishing the System’s first medical school, among other accomplishments.
“The Board of Regents and I are grateful for Dr. Hoyt’s service to Sam Houston State University and we wish her well in the next chapter of her life.”
The Texas State University System is Texas’ first university system, with seven institutions serving more than 86,000 students from the Big Bend Region of West Texas to the Louisiana border.
“I am so very blessed to have had this opportunity, one that has helped make a difference in the lives of so many, including mine,” Hoyt added.
Additional information about the SHSU presidential search process is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
