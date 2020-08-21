It’s just a week into the fall semester and the new cases of COVID-19 have begun to mount.
Sam Houston State University has confirmed nine new cases of the virus since classes began on Monday, bringing its total reported cases involving faculty, staff and students to 109.
Like many universities across the country, SHSU started the fall semester with restrictions and rules in response to COVID-19 for the more than 20,000 students expected. That means more online classes, wearing face coverings and socially-distant interactions with fellow students and faculty.
Five of the newly reported cases are from students under the age of 20, while the others come from staff members and students under the age of 30.
More information can be found at shsu.edu/katsafe.
