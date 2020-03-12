Sam Houston State University officials announced Thursday evening that students will not be returning to camps, amid concerns of the coronavirus.
The university will extend spring break through March 22, at which time they will move courses to remote delivery for the remainder of the spring semester.
Faculty and staff will report to work on Monday, March 16.
"At Sam Houston State University, the best thing we can do, at this time, is to take sensible precautions that support our goal of providing a safe environment for our campus community," SHSU President Dana Hoyt said in a release. "A task force was established to monitor this rapidly evolving situation as well as to plan for a number of scenarios that may play out during this pandemic.
We plan to do everything possible to ensure the success of our students - physically, academically and emotionally. We are a large campus with diverse needs and will work collectively to find workable solutions.
We understand that some individuals may have unique needs and will require special accommodations. In the meantime, we all need to practice healthy habits and maintain, as much as possible, a sense of normalcy during this challenging time."
There have been no reports of COVID-19 on campus. Faculty, staff who have travelled in a CDC Level 2 or 3 country or who have possibly been exposed are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Click here for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.