Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Watching the tropics. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 12:39 pm
Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston State will close all of its campuses Wednesday at noon. The closure will continue Aug. 26 and 27 with all classes being held remote during that time.
Normal class operations will resume Aug. 28.
