Sam Houston State University recently announced its local students that received degrees during the Summer 2020 semester.
Degree recipients include:
HUNTSVILLE
Jose Rafael Abril, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude
Jaime Alvarado, Bachelor of Arts, History
Emma Anderson-White, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
Nathanael Archuleta, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
Sylvia Avila, Master of Education, Comparative and Global Edu
Ema Barkovic, Master of Science, Sport Management
Sarah Blair, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Alexandria Bryan, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Lauren Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Leslie Castilleja, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Lauren Comer, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Craig Cox, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Teighlor Cross, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Madison Curlee, Bachelor of Business Admin, Human Resource Management, Magna Cum Laude
Katrina Daniel, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Cassidy Eckhardt, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Daisy Ervin, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Cum Laude
Kirsten Fahy, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jason Fuqua, Doctor of Education, Literacy
Anil Gonul, Master of Science, Digital Forensics
Bianca Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Heather Gooch, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Damar Green, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Aqua Henry, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Magna Cum Laude
Estefania Hernandez Sanchez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Bobby Hicks Jr, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
John Holland, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Samaria Holmes, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Andrew Houston, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems
Jenna Hutchison, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics
Madushika Jayakody, Master of Science, Chemistry
Jaebets Jean, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Trenton Koester, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management
Beata Krembuszewski, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
Jamie Lorenz, Master of Education, School Leadership
Joshua Lowe, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Katherine Lowe II, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Dane McKethan, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management
Mia Medellin, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Johnny Muller IV, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
Kelly Muns, Master of Fine Arts, Digital Media Production
Ashley Murray, Doctor of Education, Literacy
Elizabeth Muschalek, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Kyler Nielson, Master of Arts, Criminal Justice & Criminology
Christopher Parent II, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
Phillip Patton, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Max Pendley, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems
Jasmine Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Bailey Rounsavall, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Amari Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Tania Santos, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Christopher Smith, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Robert Spruell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Joseph Stepro, Master of Music, Music
Ace Thomas, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Vanessa Valdez, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies
Jacob Walker, Master of Science, Sport Management
Amanda Williams, Master of Arts, Counseling
Toi Williamson, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science
Allison Wockenfuss, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science
Jon-David Woods, Bachelor of Business Admin, Entrepreneurship
Jennifer Yozviak, Bachelor of Science, Geology
Necdet Yurtseven, Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech
NEW WAVERLY
Lindsey Blanar, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences
RIVERSIDE
Stacie Gonzalez, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science, Cum Laude
