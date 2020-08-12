SH_box+++SHSU+Name_CMYK_horizontal+stack.jpg

Sam Houston State University recently announced its local students that received degrees during the Summer 2020 semester. 

Degree recipients include: 

HUNTSVILLE

Jose Rafael Abril, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Jaime Alvarado, Bachelor of Arts, History

Emma Anderson-White, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

Nathanael Archuleta, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

Sylvia Avila, Master of Education, Comparative and Global Edu

Ema Barkovic, Master of Science, Sport Management

Sarah Blair, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Alexandria Bryan, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Lauren Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Leslie Castilleja, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Lauren Comer, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Craig Cox, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Teighlor Cross, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Madison Curlee, Bachelor of Business Admin, Human Resource Management, Magna Cum Laude

Katrina Daniel, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Cassidy Eckhardt, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Daisy Ervin, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Cum Laude

Kirsten Fahy, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jason Fuqua, Doctor of Education, Literacy

Anil Gonul, Master of Science, Digital Forensics

Bianca Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Heather Gooch, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Damar Green, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Aqua Henry, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Magna Cum Laude

Estefania Hernandez Sanchez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Bobby Hicks Jr, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

John Holland, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Samaria Holmes, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Andrew Houston, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems

Jenna Hutchison, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics

Madushika Jayakody, Master of Science, Chemistry

Jaebets Jean, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Trenton Koester, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management

Beata Krembuszewski, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

Jamie Lorenz, Master of Education, School Leadership

Joshua Lowe, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Katherine Lowe II, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Dane McKethan, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management

Mia Medellin, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Johnny Muller IV, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Kelly Muns, Master of Fine Arts, Digital Media Production

Ashley Murray, Doctor of Education, Literacy

Elizabeth Muschalek, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Kyler Nielson, Master of Arts, Criminal Justice & Criminology

Christopher Parent II, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech

Phillip Patton, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Max Pendley, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems

Jasmine Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Bailey Rounsavall, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Amari Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Tania Santos, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Christopher Smith, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Robert Spruell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Joseph Stepro, Master of Music, Music

Ace Thomas, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Vanessa Valdez, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies

Jacob Walker, Master of Science, Sport Management

Amanda Williams, Master of Arts, Counseling

Toi Williamson, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science

Allison Wockenfuss, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science

Jon-David Woods, Bachelor of Business Admin, Entrepreneurship

Jennifer Yozviak, Bachelor of Science, Geology

Necdet Yurtseven, Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech

NEW WAVERLY

Lindsey Blanar, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences

RIVERSIDE

Stacie Gonzalez, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science, Cum Laude

