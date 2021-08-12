HUNTSVILLE — The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Summer semester at Sam Houston State University.
Graduates from Huntsville included:
• Anthony Anderson, Master of Education, School Leadership,
• Heather Beaudoin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences,
• Lacey Bonham, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
• Karah Byers, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration,
• Mason Calhoun, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management,
• Margaret Campbell, Master of Education, Teaching and Learning,
• Ondria Collins, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management,
• Ethan Corso, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,
• Samantha Davis, Master of Public Health, Public Health,
• Sarah Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business,
• Sydney Frames, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science,
• Kathleen Gilbert, Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership,
• Amanda Hammons, Master of Science, Accounting,
• Hunter Haynes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology,
• Bradley Holifield, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology,
• Joseph Hooker, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting,
• Kyley Houck, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,
• Jacorie Houston, Bachelor of Science, Psychology,
• Jenna Hutchison, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction,
• Sinai Ibarra , Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies,
• Carl Isaac, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,
• Jaebets Jean, Master of Science, Accounting,
• Saroj K C, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering,
• Benjamin King, Bachelor of Music, Music,
• Pamela Laughlin, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership,
• Xue Liu, Master of Arts, Counseling,
• Chantale Macias, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance,
• Christopher Mahlen, Master of Science, Accounting,
• Brittany Mayfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychology,
• Richard Mccullough, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science,
• Texas Mclain Martin, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science,
• Alicia Page, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,
• Jill Pagels, Doctor of Education, Literacy,
• Jaclyn Peterson, Master of Science, Accounting,
• Eriss Pierre, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
• Hailey Pruitt Price, Certificate, Academic Advising,
• Hailey Pruitt Price, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,
• Tracy Richardson, Certificate, Higher Ed Assessment and IR,
• Tracy Richardson, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,
• Joana Rivas, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business,
• Daniela Rondan, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management,
• Belinda Russell, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies,
• Katie Samuels, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration,
• Tania Santos, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction,
• Zoe Silliman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,
• Philicia Smith, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance,
• Samuel Whiteside, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,
Graduates from New Waverly include:
• Travelverlayus Baker, Bachelor of Science, Education,
• Elizabeth Lanza, Master of Science, Accounting,
• Paige Terry, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude
Graduates from Riverside include:
• Kaitlyn Vincent, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences.
