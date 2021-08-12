Sam Houston State leading the way in free textbook adoption

Students walk past the Ruth and Ron Blatchley Bell Tower on the campus of Sam Houston State University. 

 SHSU Communications

HUNTSVILLE — The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Summer semester at Sam Houston State University.

Graduates from Huntsville included:   

• Anthony Anderson, Master of Education, School Leadership,

• Heather Beaudoin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, 

• Lacey Bonham, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

 • Karah Byers, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration,

 • Mason Calhoun, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management,

 • Margaret Campbell, Master of Education, Teaching and Learning,

 • Ondria Collins, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management,

 • Ethan Corso, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,

 • Samantha Davis, Master of Public Health, Public Health,

 • Sarah Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business,

 • Sydney Frames, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science,

 • Kathleen Gilbert, Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership,

 • Amanda Hammons, Master of Science, Accounting,

 • Hunter Haynes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology,

 • Bradley Holifield, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology,

 • Joseph Hooker, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting,

 • Kyley Houck, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,

 • Jacorie Houston, Bachelor of Science, Psychology,

 • Jenna Hutchison, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction,

 • Sinai Ibarra , Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies,

 • Carl Isaac, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,

 • Jaebets Jean, Master of Science, Accounting,

 • Saroj K C, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering,

 • Benjamin King, Bachelor of Music, Music,

 • Pamela Laughlin, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership,

 • Xue Liu, Master of Arts, Counseling,

 • Chantale Macias, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance,

 • Christopher Mahlen, Master of Science, Accounting,

 • Brittany Mayfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychology,

 • Richard Mccullough, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science,

 • Texas Mclain Martin, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science,

 • Alicia Page, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,

 • Jill Pagels, Doctor of Education, Literacy,

 • Jaclyn Peterson, Master of Science, Accounting,

 • Eriss Pierre, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

 • Hailey Pruitt Price, Certificate, Academic Advising,

 • Hailey Pruitt Price, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,

 • Tracy Richardson, Certificate, Higher Ed Assessment and IR,

 • Tracy Richardson, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin,

 • Joana Rivas, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business,

 • Daniela Rondan, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management,

 • Belinda Russell, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies,

 • Katie Samuels, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration,

 • Tania Santos, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction,

 • Zoe Silliman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,

 • Philicia Smith, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance,

 • Samuel Whiteside, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice,

Graduates from New Waverly include: 

• Travelverlayus Baker, Bachelor of Science, Education,

• Elizabeth Lanza, Master of Science, Accounting,

• Paige Terry, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude

Graduates from Riverside include: 

• Kaitlyn Vincent, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences.

Tags

Trending Video