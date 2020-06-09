SH_box+++SHSU+Name_021_horizontal+stack.jpg

Over 180 Walker County residents will receive degrees during the spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. 

Graduates from Huntsville include:

David Addo, MS - Master of Science, Statistics

Adriana Aguilar, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Katelyn Anderson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies

Alexis Arteaga, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Chase Bacon, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Cody Bailey, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Emily Bailey, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Cum Laude

Hangcen Bao, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Bobbie Barnes, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Jamie Barnes, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Cum Laude

Sergio Barrios, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Banking & Financial Inst

Shaylee Beam, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Wyatt Beard, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Estephany Bermeo, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Crystal Bibbs, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Tiffany Bird, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership

Ana Blas, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Parker Blount, BS - Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

Grace Boland, MA - Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

Bethany Bolinger, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Trey Bradford, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership

Montanah Brenner, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Lindale Brown, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Meesha Brown, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Zana Brown, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Christopher Buendia, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Desirae Burrus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Teyah Bush, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Belinda Butar Butar, MS - Master of Science, Statistics

Micah Cal, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Marissa Cano, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics

Connor Carlton, MS - Master of Science, Biology

Anqi Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Luyi Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Xiaoyu Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Lusine Chobanyan, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Luke Coleman, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

Faith Cook, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Management

Alexia Crawford, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Sarah Crone, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Zongbin Cui, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Taylor Cunningham, MS - Master of Science, Accounting

Deandries Curtis, BS - Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies

Stormy Davila, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Jose De La Rosa, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Jake Derkowski, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Ellisa Dodd, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Marlissa Doolan, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Makayla Doyle, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Kakoli Dutta, MS - Master of Science, Geographic Information Systems

Hope Dybus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies

Landon Ellis, BM - Bachelor of Music, Music

Rebecca Ellis, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre

Nicole Ene, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Olivia Espinoza, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Cherese Evans, BS - Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

John Falade, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics

Lynne Fishler, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business

Crystal Fonville, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling

Yuyao Fu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Jacob Gardner, BS - Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science, Cum Laude

Bercilia Granados, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Lisa Hall, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Ian Haltom, BS - Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Academic Distinction

Bailey Ham, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Amanda Hammons, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Eric Hargis, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Alexandra Harris, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Dominick Hayes, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude

Phoebe Henderson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Jessica Hernandez, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Benjamin Herring, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

Courtney Hoke, MS - Master of Science, Agriculture

Graycie Holcomb, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Cum Laude

Mathew Hopkins, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Nan Hu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Norman Hubbard, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Cooper Ingersoll, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Deveinia Jackson, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Ekyrah Johnson, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Morgan Johnson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry

Sabrina Johnson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Cody Jones, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business

Wenjing Ju, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership

Zenan Ju, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Rose Kader, MBA - Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Brandon Kelly, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Dogan Kilaz, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech

Lauren Labay, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

Jianing Lai, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Gabriela Landeros, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Brandy LaVallie, BA - Bachelor of Arts, History

Jessica Lawrence, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Francesca Layton, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Brett Leasure, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Hiu Li, BS - Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Nutrition

Wanqing Liang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Chloe Littleton, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Dongyu Liu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Junhao Lou, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Cortney Luedke, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Autumn Lumpkin, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Kirby Luna, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling

Alan Lurhuma Katende, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Christopher Mahlen, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Timothy Manno, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Crystal Marte, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

LaShaye Martin, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies

Janovia Mason, MS - Master of Science, Criminal Justice

Makayla Mason, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Academic Distinction, Highest Honors/Honors College

Symone Masters, BS - Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies

Savannah Mathews, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Erika McBride, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Fabian Mccall, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Morgan McKinney, MS - Master of Science, Accounting

Nolan Mendel, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Kyle Mendoza, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Ashley Miksch, MPA - Master of Public Admin, Public Administration

Yueyao Ming, MED - Master of Education, Special Education

Elany Moore, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Anupama Neupane, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude

Krystal Nunez, MED - Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

Jessica O'Bryant, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Keiara Oliver, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Winny Ouro, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Michael Penrod, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics

Nishantha Poddiwala Hewage, MS - Master of Science, Statistics

Randall Psencik, BS - Bachelor of Science, Geography

Andres Puente, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Eldher Ramirez Anaya, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Catalina Ramos-Williams, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Lesly Rocha, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

Gerardo Rodriguez Molina, BS - Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech

Christina Rozell, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Kiara Sanchez, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics

Sagar Sapkota, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Xiomara Saucedo, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Sarah Scheid, MS - Master of Science, Accounting

Shayla Schmidt, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling

Krystine Scott, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Kimberly Segura, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Liqing Shan, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Yewen Shen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Xinyi Sheng, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Jared Shirley, BS - Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology

Evan Shumard, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Danzell Sims, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Abigail Slagle, BS - Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications, Cum Laude

Matthew Slagle, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Julie Slaughter, MS - Master of Science, Accounting

Joshua Smith, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

Stan Smith, MED - Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

Sneha Srikanth, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Curteria Timmons, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Asia Toney, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Bethany Torres, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Magna Cum Laude

Marisol Urbina, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

Victor Vazquez, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech

Viktor Vilt, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Varion Walton, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Shan Wang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Yilian Wei, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership

Hasika Wickrama Senevirathne, MS - Master of Science, Statistics

Brandon Willis, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude

Courtney Wyatt, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Yitian Xie, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Zhiqin Yue, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Min Zhang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Lu Zhao, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Tianxiao Zheng, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Wentao Zhou, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Graduates from New Waverly include:

Kyle Backhus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Lesley Brandt, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Amber Creppon, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Joshua Fleming, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Audrey Humphreys, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude

Landon Koonce, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Matthew Morris, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Chelsea Mosley, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Ryan Slott, BS - Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech, Cum Laude

Kallie Winfrey, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health

