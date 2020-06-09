Over 180 Walker County residents will receive degrees during the spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Graduates from Huntsville include:
David Addo, MS - Master of Science, Statistics
Adriana Aguilar, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
Katelyn Anderson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies
Alexis Arteaga, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Chase Bacon, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Cody Bailey, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Emily Bailey, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Cum Laude
Hangcen Bao, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Bobbie Barnes, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Jamie Barnes, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Cum Laude
Sergio Barrios, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Banking & Financial Inst
Shaylee Beam, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Wyatt Beard, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Estephany Bermeo, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Crystal Bibbs, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Tiffany Bird, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
Ana Blas, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Parker Blount, BS - Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Grace Boland, MA - Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
Bethany Bolinger, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Trey Bradford, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
Montanah Brenner, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Lindale Brown, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Meesha Brown, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Zana Brown, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Christopher Buendia, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Desirae Burrus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Teyah Bush, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Belinda Butar Butar, MS - Master of Science, Statistics
Micah Cal, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Marissa Cano, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics
Connor Carlton, MS - Master of Science, Biology
Anqi Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Luyi Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Xiaoyu Chen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Lusine Chobanyan, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Luke Coleman, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
Faith Cook, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Management
Alexia Crawford, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Sarah Crone, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Zongbin Cui, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Taylor Cunningham, MS - Master of Science, Accounting
Deandries Curtis, BS - Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies
Stormy Davila, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Jose De La Rosa, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Jake Derkowski, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Ellisa Dodd, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Marlissa Doolan, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Makayla Doyle, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Kakoli Dutta, MS - Master of Science, Geographic Information Systems
Hope Dybus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies
Landon Ellis, BM - Bachelor of Music, Music
Rebecca Ellis, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre
Nicole Ene, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Olivia Espinoza, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Cherese Evans, BS - Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
John Falade, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics
Lynne Fishler, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business
Crystal Fonville, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling
Yuyao Fu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Jacob Gardner, BS - Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science, Cum Laude
Bercilia Granados, BS - Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Lisa Hall, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Ian Haltom, BS - Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Academic Distinction
Bailey Ham, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Amanda Hammons, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Eric Hargis, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Alexandra Harris, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Dominick Hayes, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude
Phoebe Henderson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
Jessica Hernandez, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Benjamin Herring, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
Courtney Hoke, MS - Master of Science, Agriculture
Graycie Holcomb, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Cum Laude
Mathew Hopkins, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Nan Hu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Norman Hubbard, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Cooper Ingersoll, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Deveinia Jackson, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Ekyrah Johnson, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Morgan Johnson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry
Sabrina Johnson, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Cody Jones, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business
Wenjing Ju, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
Zenan Ju, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Rose Kader, MBA - Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
Brandon Kelly, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Dogan Kilaz, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech
Lauren Labay, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
Jianing Lai, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Gabriela Landeros, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Brandy LaVallie, BA - Bachelor of Arts, History
Jessica Lawrence, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Francesca Layton, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Brett Leasure, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Hiu Li, BS - Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Nutrition
Wanqing Liang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Chloe Littleton, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Dongyu Liu, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Junhao Lou, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Cortney Luedke, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Autumn Lumpkin, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Kirby Luna, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling
Alan Lurhuma Katende, BS - Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Christopher Mahlen, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Timothy Manno, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Crystal Marte, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
LaShaye Martin, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies
Janovia Mason, MS - Master of Science, Criminal Justice
Makayla Mason, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Academic Distinction, Highest Honors/Honors College
Symone Masters, BS - Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies
Savannah Mathews, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Erika McBride, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Fabian Mccall, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Morgan McKinney, MS - Master of Science, Accounting
Nolan Mendel, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Kyle Mendoza, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Ashley Miksch, MPA - Master of Public Admin, Public Administration
Yueyao Ming, MED - Master of Education, Special Education
Elany Moore, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Anupama Neupane, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude
Krystal Nunez, MED - Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
Jessica O'Bryant, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Keiara Oliver, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Winny Ouro, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Michael Penrod, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics
Nishantha Poddiwala Hewage, MS - Master of Science, Statistics
Randall Psencik, BS - Bachelor of Science, Geography
Andres Puente, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Eldher Ramirez Anaya, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Catalina Ramos-Williams, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
Lesly Rocha, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
Gerardo Rodriguez Molina, BS - Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech
Christina Rozell, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
Kiara Sanchez, MS - Master of Science, Mathematics
Sagar Sapkota, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Xiomara Saucedo, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Sarah Scheid, MS - Master of Science, Accounting
Shayla Schmidt, MA - Master of Arts, Counseling
Krystine Scott, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Kimberly Segura, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Liqing Shan, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Yewen Shen, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Xinyi Sheng, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Jared Shirley, BS - Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology
Evan Shumard, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Danzell Sims, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Abigail Slagle, BS - Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications, Cum Laude
Matthew Slagle, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Julie Slaughter, MS - Master of Science, Accounting
Joshua Smith, BS - Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Stan Smith, MED - Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
Sneha Srikanth, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Curteria Timmons, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Asia Toney, BS - Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Bethany Torres, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Magna Cum Laude
Marisol Urbina, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
Victor Vazquez, BS - Bachelor of Science, Computer Software Engin Tech
Viktor Vilt, BS - Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Varion Walton, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Shan Wang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Yilian Wei, MED - Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
Hasika Wickrama Senevirathne, MS - Master of Science, Statistics
Brandon Willis, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude
Courtney Wyatt, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Yitian Xie, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Zhiqin Yue, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Min Zhang, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Lu Zhao, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Tianxiao Zheng, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Wentao Zhou, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Graduates from New Waverly include:
Kyle Backhus, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Lesley Brandt, BSN - Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Amber Creppon, BS - Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Joshua Fleming, BS - Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Audrey Humphreys, BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Landon Koonce, BA - Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Matthew Morris, BBA - Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Chelsea Mosley, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Ryan Slott, BS - Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech, Cum Laude
Kallie Winfrey, BS - Bachelor of Science, Public Health
