On Sunday, December 1, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 15 countries, and four continents will offer inspired shopping inside museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday.
The Wigwam Neosho Museum Store at Sam Houston Memorial Museum is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its parent institution.
“We are delighted to participate in Museum Store Sunday and offer a unique shopping experience. Specials on this day in the Wigwam Neosho will include the first 25 patrons receiving a free gift, patrons will receive 25% off their entire purchase, and light refreshments will be available for shoppers,” said Megan Buro, Museum Marketing Coordinator. “This year, we are excited for the special shopping experience we’ll be bringing our visitors, and to showcase a broad assortment of items in the store.”
Susan Tudor, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Manager of Visitor Services and Store Buyer for the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens continued, “Consumers around the world can shop and give gifts with purpose from their local museum stores on Museum Store Sunday. Proceeds from these purchases help sustain the museums’ service to the public at the same time. Museum Store Sunday highlights the opportunity for the public to support their local businesses, give back to their community through patronage of their local non-profit museums, find unique holiday gifts, and enjoy an entertaining and educational shopping experience at their favorite museums with family and friends, all at the same time.”
Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.
As part of Sam Houston State University, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving the memory of Sam Houston and his times. The museum complex includes approximately 15 acres. The Main Museum houses the major collection of Houston memorabilia, two original Houston residences are preserved on the museum grounds, the Woodland Home and Steamboat House, as well as Sam’s law office, kitchen, museum store, and other exhibit structures.
