Sam Houston Electric Cooperative consumer-members will see good news when they open their December electric bills. Credits totaling almost $5 million are being applied to their December statements.
The average residential credit will be approximately $60 and is based on the amount of electricity each Co-op member purchased throughout 2019.
“At a time when the Co-op’s power costs are already at an eight-year low, this is even more good news for Sam Houston Electric Cooperative members during this Christmas season,” CEO Doug Turk said.
Turk explained that when setting the monthly price per kilowatt-hour, the Co-op must predict in advance what wholesale costs will be. At the end of this year, actual costs have been less than predicted costs, resulting in a substantial credit on members’ December electric bills.
“Sam Houston Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit organization,” Turk said. “Our goal each and every day is to provide safe, reliable electricity at a cost-effective price.”
The Co-op is led by an eleven-member board of directors, elected from across ten counties served by the Co-op. The board is responsible to look out for the best interests of all 56,000 Sam Houston EC consumer-members.
Turk added, “Because the Co-op is owned by members in the communities we serve, the board is passing this credit directly to those members on their December electric bills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.