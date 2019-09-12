LIVINGSTON – Sam Houston Electric Cooperative is distributing $4 million in capital credits to members on their September electric bills.
“Capital credits are an important advantage of being a member of Sam Houston Electric Cooperative,” said Keith Stapleton, chief communications officer. “Since we are a not-for-profit electric cooperative, when annual revenues are greater than operating costs, the surplus is assigned back to our consumer-members as capital credits.”
The amount of each member’s capital credit is based on how much electricity he or she purchased that year. Capital credits are then used to build and upgrade the Cooperative’s power distribution system.
“If you take a look around the system, you will see capital credits at work in the poles, power lines and transformers that provide safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to our members,” said Rachel Frey, communications specialist.
When the Cooperative’s financial condition allows, a portion of each member’s capital credits are paid as a credit on September electric bills. Over the years, Sam Houston EC has distributed more than $50 million in capital credits.
“Unlike investor-owned utilities that pay out dividends to shareholders, Sam Houston EC returns unused capital to our members who use the electricity,” Stapleton said. “We work hard to find the best deals on electricity and operate as efficiently as possible in order save our members money. That’s what being a not-for-profit cooperative is all about.”
To view a brief informational video and learn more about capital credits visit www.SamHouston.net.
