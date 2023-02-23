SAAFE House is hosting its 8th annual Lucky Charm Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, at the LSC Orange Ballroom at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event is being presented by Wiesner of Huntsville.
SAAFE House helps victims of domestic abuse and family violence by providing immediate, no-cost individualized services in Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.
The Bingo prizes include designer purses for the ladies, such as game 10’s Louis Vuitton, and boots for the men. There will be food, fun, door prizes, and silent and live auctions.
Tables for 10 are still available for $625, and individual tickets can be had for $50. All tickets and tables must be purchased in advance.
For more information, contact Tammy Farkas at (936) 284-5547 or by email at crd@saafehouse.org.
