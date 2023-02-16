The SAAFE House, a shelter and crisis intervention agency that’s main focus is on advocacy and support services for victims of family violence and sexual assault since 1984, has named Tracy Stoudt the new Executive Director of SAAFE House.
“We are very pleased to announce the appointment”, reports Kimberly D Moore – SAAFE House Board of Directors President. “This is our turning point for growth and the vision for the future of SAAFE House and Tracy is the person to help lead us in the right direction. Tracy has a deep sense of commitment to the communities we serve”.
Tracy has been an active member of the Huntsville community for many years. She currently is the vice president of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. She has served as an HISD Board member for more than 12 years and graduated from the Leadership Texas Association of School Board. In addition, she is a Master Trustee for the State of Texas. She has served on the Executive Board of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce and graduated from the Huntsville Leadership Institute. Tracy is a lifetime member of the Walker County Fair Association and served as the director of membership and sponsorships.
Tracy is retired from TDCJ Contracts and Procurement Department as a Purchaser VI (Customer Service Branch Manager) after 26 years of service. Following her retirement, she became the Fair Operations manager for the Walker County Fair Association.
“I look forward to continuing the SAAFE House’s long history of partnering with non-profit organizations and businesses in the communities we serve, remarks Stoudt”. SAAFE House is a leader in providing services to those who have suffered from family violence or sexual assault in the communities we serve and beyond. I am so excited to be a part of this great organization”.
A lifelong resident of Walker County, Tracy graduated from Huntsville High School and along with her husband Bob has raised two children who both graduated from Huntsville High School and then from Texas A&M University. She has a new generation of the family starting with her first granddaughter. Tracy loves spending time with her family, ranching, gardening, and watching Aggie Football. She began her role at SAAFE House on Thursday, February 2nd.
The SAAFE House Board of Directors in Alignment with its mission is committed to empowering victims of family violence and sexual assault by providing individualized immediate, free, and confidential services To meet the growing demand for our services and the unique needs of our clients, the Board is putting together a vision for new and updated facilities.
The first stage of our plan is to place our current office space in Walker County located at 1426 Sam Houston Ave up for sale. We have come to a point where we need to evaluate our facilities and their ability to meet the growing needs of our clients. Our shelter facility in Walker County was built in the 1950s and has been remodeled and retrofitted as much as we can, and quite frankly it cannot be reasonably expanded to accommodate the growing service numbers.
SAAFE House’s goal is to provide the best client services possible, and we thank the community for their continued support in our mission and we look forward to continuing our mission on an even greater scale in the coming years.
