The SAAFE House, a local organization that offers assistance to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, has announced changes to its staff and board. According to board president Kimberly Dyan Moore, restructuring the management team is part of a strategic plan intended to improve the quality of service and strengthen the organization's mission.
“Our priorities are our clients in our four-county coverage area, which includes Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties,” Moore said.
“The governing board has decided to take the organization in a new direction,” said SAAFE House Community Relations Director Tammy Farkas.
Though details about future staffing needs were not specified, Farkas said that a law enforcement or counseling background or nonprofit experience would be helpful qualifications for board members.
A press release stated SAAFE House is seeking area residents for board positions that are coming open for the new fiscal year. The organization is particularly interested in recruiting board members from Polk, Trinity, and San Jacinto counties. Moore said they also are looking for volunteers from the communities they serve.
“We have several people whose terms will end Aug. 31,” Farkas said.
The board and staff of the SAAFE House have several projects and fundraisers in the works. Through the help of donors, renovation of the Huntsville client residence will soon be completed. Moore said the new shelter will provide an improved atmosphere for clients to begin the healing process.
“We are committed to raising ours and our clients’ voices,” Moore said.
For information, visit www.saafehouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.