Rusty Chippy Show returns to fairgrounds this weekend

Huntsville’s annual Rusty Chippy Vintage Hippy & Garden Show will be returning to the Walker County Fairgrounds this weekend with 100 dealers from across the nation peddling their unique finds and “funky junk.”
Shoppers will have two days to peruse a wide selection of re-purposed items, antiques, vintage, jewelry, holiday decor, homemade items and collectibles. Pappy Paul’s Fixin’s will also be onsite serving up classic southern foods including burgers, catfish, chicken, breakfast tacos and more.
“The event has certainly grown over the years and each year it changes to keep up with what the current trends are,” show organizer Kay King said, adding that vintage furs have been added to the wares this year.
Kicking off in 2013, the Rusty Chippy Show has become a generous boost to Huntsville’s tourism economy, typically drawing in 2,500 visitors from far and wide looking to take in all that the town has to offer. Popular local vendors Hunker Farm, Hook & Needle and Huntsville Junkers will be returning to the show, however, the influx of spending will spread beyond the fairgrounds.
King, who also organizes the fall Huntsville Antique Show, notes that both event weekends typically makes up two of the most prosperous weekends of the year for Huntsville’s antique stores. The events also promote additional spending at local shops around town, staying at local hotels and dining at local restaurants will also be promoted.
“I am excited that our dealers will have an opportunity to get back to selling and making a living. A lot of our dealers depend on shows to make a living, this is their full time job, so with shows being canceled and businesses being closed, many have taken a huge financial hit. I would encourage everybody to come out and support small business at the show,” King said.
The Rusty Chippy Vintage Hippy & Garden Show will require a $7 admission cost, which will cover both days of the event, Saturday, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free.