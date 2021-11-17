HUNTSVILLE — With a split 5-4 vote, members of the Huntsville City Council approved Russell Humphrey as second-in-command on the council.
Humphrey received a spot on the city council in 2019, filling the spot formerly held by his wife, Tish. He started his second term on Tuesday after running unopposed in both elections.
Humphrey also worked for Walker County Sheriff's Office for five years, as wells as the city of Huntsville for 10 years, while his wife worked for 20 years with the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.