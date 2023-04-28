Honorary Color Thrower Dr. Scott Sheppard, Huntsville ISD Superintendent, will be tossing the color on runners this weekend at the third annual Run with Your Imagination 5K. The 5K color run is happening Saturday, April 29, at the Sam Houston State University Garrett Teacher Education Building on campus. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m.
The run is a fundraiser started by Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools Director Kaye Boehning, that benefits local children through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The goal of the event is to raise money to pay for local children to receive one new book each month for children under the age of five.
Boehning pointed out that one adult registration covers the cost of one child’s subscription. Registration for the event is $20 for children, $25 for college students and $30 for adults.
Dr. Sheppard, who spent the week testifying before the Texas House committee on school finance, took time to reflect on reading at an early age.
“Literacy is essential for all learning, and unfortunately we know in communities with high poverty rates, many students start school well behind their peers in reading proficiency,” Dr. Sheppard said. “This program benefits young students in need by providing access to books and starting them down the path of literacy. Developing a love of reading at a young age will set our kids up for a lifetime of success. I suspect years from now we will hear many stories from middle school, high school and even college students about how the Imagination Library got them hooked on reading.”
Shannon Williams, M.Ed., Principal at Estella Stewart Elementary, agreed that the benefits of reading with children at an early age are endless.
“Some examples are: an increased feeling of self-confidence, better ability to understand abstract thoughts, ability to recognize cause and effect, an increased ability to be imaginative and creative, better vocabulary, and ability to adapt and deal with new experiences,” said Williams. “Reading opens up a wide range of abilities and experiences for students as they are read to at a young age and later in life are able read on their own.
A love for reading begins early in life as students are read a variety of stories and are able to make connections to their lives. The love of reading is a lifelong adventure that every child deserves.”
Boehning noted that 52.3% of Huntsville ISD students have been identified as economically disadvantaged.
“We are trying to help by putting more books into children’s hands,” Boehning said. “Our goal in 2023 is to reach 850 children in Walker County. We need your help to make that happen.”
To register for the run, log onto log on to runwithyourimagination.com.
Racers will get a t-shirt and goodie bag.
