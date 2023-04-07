In it’s third year, Run with Your Imagination 5K is back with a goal of serving 850 children in Walker County with one book a month through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The community outreach program currently serves 750 children and was able to raise $30,000 in support in 2022.
The 2023 Run with Your Imagination will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the Sam Houston State University Garrett Teacher Education Building on campus. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m.
The 5K run was the brain child of Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools Director Kaye Boehning and Sam Houston State University Associate Professor Darren Grant.
“He suggested a color run and I thought it was fun and different, and unique like me,” Boehning said. “It has become a very successful event as we move into our third year.”
This year, there will be a bubble station at the finish line, a DJ with music to keep the runners and walkers motivated, and a figure 8 course to suit any level of participant.
“You can run or walk this course,” Boehning said. “and if you can’t make the entire 5K, you can still participate to your level.”
Registration for the event is $20 for children, $25 for college students and $30 for adults.
“The $30 cost of adult runners covers the cost of shipping on book a month to a child for 12 months,” Boehning said.
“The cost of mailing has increased. Our focus is on the excitement a child gets when they receive mail with their name on it and it’s a book.”
Boehning said she first got involved with the Imagination Library when yet another friend approached her and explained the program.
“As a non-profit, I said to myself ‘why wouldn’t I be involved’,” Boehning said. “Everyone qualifies to receive the books, up to age 5. And we all know that reading is fundamental. It is easier to teach children when they have had exposure to book at a young age.”
Boehning said she can’t imagine saying no to anyone requesting the service and she will continue to work to fund the opportunity.
“Imagine little Johnny goes to school and sees a book he recognizes on the teacher’s desk. Then the child next to him says he has it too. There is an instance connection for those two that can lead to a great friendship,” Boehning said.
“I am passionate about books and early reading and what I do because this is where I am making the most difference in the world.”
Boehning noted state statistics that say 52 percent of Walker County families are economically disadvantaged meaning there are children going to school and never having seen a book.
Middle-class families, she continued, only average 13 books in the home.
“The race is also just fun when racers are covered in color at the completion,” Boehning said. “But there is an out if you don’t want to get covered in color.”
To register or donate, log on to runwithyourimagination.com. Racers will get a t-shirt and goodie bag.
