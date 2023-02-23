Celebrate Sam Houston Birthday & Texas Independence Day with 5K Run, Sat. March 4
The fourth annual Run With Sam 5K - presented by Wiesner Huntsville - is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, on the Sam Houston State University campus. It is co-sponsored by Wiesner Huntsville, The Huntsville Item, Texas Press Association, The Connection, Ink Slingers, Insomnia Cookies, Seven Hills Running Club, Bright Porta Potty, Sam Houston State University, The City of Huntsville, HEB, Jump Around Moonwalks, Peyt’s Soup Kitchen, Sipsy’s and Texan EMS. Proceeds will help fund an annual scholarship for a journalism student at SHSU.
The entry fee for the event is $20 if runners preregister online at www.runwithsam.org or $25 on the morning of the event. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 runners to register online. Awards will also be given to winners in the male and female divisions. There are 13 age divisions: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and Grand Masters 70+.
Registration and check-in will begin at 6:45 a.m. at the SHSU Parking Zone 2, Lot 5, (17th Street/Bobby K. Marks Dr.) with the run starting promptly at 8 a.m. Awards and refreshments will follow.
Make plans to celebrate our Texas hero who not only fought and defeated Santa Anna at San Jacinto, he also served as Texas Representative, U.S. Senator, Governor and President of the Republic of Texas. For more information, call Sue Brown 830-570-7543 or email at runwithsam1793@gmail.com.
