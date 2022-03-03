The third annual Run With Sam 5K - presented by Wiesner Huntsville - is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 on the Sam Houston State University campus. It is co-sponsored by Wiesner Huntsville, The Huntsville Item, Texas Press Association, Ink Slingers, Insomnia Cookies, Jump Around Moonwalks, Peyt’s Soup Kitchen, Bright Porta Potty, HEB, Sipsy’s, The Connection, Texan EMS, Sam Houston State University and The City of Huntsville. Proceeds will help fund an annual scholarship for a journalism student at SHSU.
Entry fee for the event is $20 ($10 for SHSU students) and runners may register online at www.runwithsam.org or on the morning of the event. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 runners to register online. Awards will also be given to winners in the male and female divisions. There are 13 age divisions: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and Grand Masters 70+.
Registration and check-in will begin at 6:45 a.m. at the SHSU parking lot #62, (819 15th Street/Bobby K. Marks Dr.) with the run starting promptly at 8 a.m. Awards and refreshments will follow.
Make plans to celebrate our Texas hero who not only fought and defeated Santa Anna at San Jacinto, he also served as Texas Representative, U.S. Senator, Governor and President of the Republic of Texas.
For more information, please call Sue Brown 830-570-7543 or email at runwithsam1793@gmail.com.
