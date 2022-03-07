Runners gathered Saturday on the Sam Houston State University campus to raise funds to benefit an annual scholarship for a journalism student at SHSU.
The event was also a continuation of the March 2, Texas Independence Day and Sam Houston’s birthday celebrations.
Houston was a Texas hero who not only fought and defeated Santa Anna at San Jacinto, but also served as Texas Representative, U.S. Senator, Governor and President of the Republic of Texas.
The third annual Run With Sam 5K was co-sponsored by Wiesner Huntsville, The Huntsville Item, Texas Press Association, Ink Slingers, Insomnia Cookies, Jump Around Moonwalks, Peyt’s Soup Kitchen, Bright Porta Potty, HEB, Sipsy’s, The Connection, Texan EMS, Sam Houston State University and The City of Huntsville.
