Wesley Lynn Ruiz is set to be executed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, for killing 30-year-old Dallas Police Officer Corporal Mark Nix on March 23, 2007, in Dallas. The execution will take place at the Walls Unit.
Ruiz was convicted and placed on Death Row 16 years ago. The high-school dropout was reportedly a member of a gang, who drove trucks for a living. He testified in court that he thought Nix was firing shots at him, however, body camera footage shows Nix attempting to gain access to the car Ruiz was driving following a pursuit. Ruiz took a curve too fast, hit a curb, and spun out of control.
Nix approached the vehicle and began trying to break the passenger side window with his baton. After punching a small hole in the window, a shot came from inside the car.
Dallas Police had issued a bulletin on the 1996 Chevy Caprice that Ruiz was driving in reference to a homicide committed two days earlier. Ruiz shot Nix with an AR-15 and continued to fire at officers during the confrontation.
Ruiz will be the second inmate to be put to death in 2023.
He was party to an appeal to declare the drugs used in executions as expired and illegal.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) officials denied the lawsuit’s claims and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe, noting that the purpose of the use is not to heal or improve anyone’s health.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office had asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stop the civil judge from taking any action in the lawsuit, arguing the criminal appeals court has exclusive appellate jurisdiction in death penalty cases.
The appeals court affirmed that argument and ruled against the inmates on Jan. 5.
The court has issued the same decision in previous similar challenges to the state’s lethal injection protocol, and inmates in those cases were ultimately executed.
Like other states in recent years, Texas has turned to compounding pharmacies to obtain pentobarbital, which it uses for executions, after traditional drugmakers refused to sell their products to prison agencies in the U.S.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says its lethal injection drugs are within their use dates and have been properly tested.
