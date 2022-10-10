The Rotary Club of Huntsville met Wednesday for their regular weekly meeting at the (fill in the building). Members took time to present a donation check for $3,000 to the Trinity River Food Bank (TRFB) for their Breaking Poverty Cycle campaign.
The members of Rotary chose to support the campaign for TRFB. The food bank has been offering 180 pounds of free food per household per month for more than 520 families. The TRFB is located on the south wing of Family Faith Church, at 2407 Sam Houston Avenue, Suite A, which used to be the Vista Academy housing various sizes of classrooms. The TRFB would like to use those classrooms providing free educational programs to pave new road for those under-privilege populations by breaking their current poverty cycles. However, the building has been flooded from the leaking roof. The roof has been repaired repeatedly, but has not stopped the leaking. The immediate needs for this site will be to remove the carpet in order to install new floor material.
The TRFB offers classes including nutrition, cooking, adult education with Walker County Boys and Girls Club, and assist in enrolling in SNAP and Medicaid programs. A computer networking lab will be in place to offer Computing Fundamentals, Robotics Design, Drones Flying, Cybersecurity Awareness, and more. The Sam Houston State University Computer Science doctoral students will lead the course curriculum and offer the teaching practices.
The donation will go directly to assist in providing a clean and free of hazard learning environment, and create free training courses for the food recipients’ family members.
