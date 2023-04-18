Two service projects by the Rotary Club of Huntsville will have a lasting effect on the community. The most immediate will be next week during yearly visits to Safety Town by area first graders. The other will have a lasting effect as the club planted trees in Eastham Thomason Park.
Rotary Club of Huntsville President Dr. David Thompson took time to talk about the club and its mission as a service club.
“We seek to grow understanding of our community through weekly programs with knowledgeable speakers, and to apply that knowledge in service projects that bless and strengthen the fabric of our community,” said Thompson, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Sam Houston State University (SHSU).
Thompson said the Rotary’s Painting Safety Town Service Day was held Saturday, March 11.
The Safety Town Facility and Event were established in 2005, by a group of citizens including current leaders Jim Krier and David Standlee. The goal of Safety Town is to promote safety education and positive interactions for First Graders. The Safety Town facility consists of sidewalks, streets, traffic lights, stop signs, and miniature houses and buildings.
“About 300 kids visit to Safety Town over the course of the two-day event, which is focuses on street and pedestrian safety. Kids learn street safety by riding tricycles through the town and observing traffic signs,” Thompson said. “The event also provides children with a wonderful opportunity for safety instruction on a broad range of additional topics, such as fire and chemical safety, and this allows for positive interactions with employees of collaborating agencies who participate in its operation, such as the Police and Fire Departments, EMS, and the Forest Service.”
This year, the Huntsville Rotary club partnered with Rotary District 5910 to renovate the Safety Town facility. This renovation included a grant of $2,496 to purchase supplies for building new houses, renovating old houses, and obtaining painting supplies for the service day. The grant also funded the purchase of two new high-quality tricycles.
“Prior to the Service Day, Marcus Gillespie built six new miniature houses, including a replica of the Sam Houston Steamboat house and a barn. John WeHunt and his Sam Houston State University Construction Management Class contributed a new miniature firehouse,” Thompson said.
These were transferred to the Safety Town facility.
“On March 11, members of the Rotary Club of Huntsville and their families, Jim Krier, David Standlee, and the Alpha Omega Interact Club, teamed up for a very successful day of painting,” Thompson said.
Thompson added that thanks to the volunteers, who generously gave time and resources for these service projects, the Safety Town Facility is in great shape for this year’s Safety Town event on April 25 and 26 at Kate Barr-Ross Park and 150 freshly planted trees are growing in Eastham Thomason Park.
The planting of trees in Huntsville parks was held on the morning of Saturday, March 4, this year. Rotarian Marcus Gillespie organized the tree planting service day. This was the club’s fourth such event.
“The Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy, also a Rotarian, helped facilitate the event by selecting the location and ensuring that holes for the trees were prepared prior to the day of the event by a work crew from the Wynn Unit,” Thompson said. “City Horticulturist David Zellar provided expert guidance on placing and planting the trees alongside the soccer field at the north end of Eastham Thomason Park.”
District Forester Ben Plunkett from the Texas A&M Forest Service provided the trees to be planted and sent two wonderful facilitators to train everyone how to plant them.
On the morning of Saturday, March 4, a group of about 35 volunteers showed up to plant and water the trees. The tree planting crew included Rotarians and their spouses; Boy Scout Troup 98 led by John Hendricks and Billy Cauthen (both Rotarians) and accompanied by numerous parents; Huntsville ISD foreign exchange students from France, Italy, Japan, and Spain; a crew from the Rotary Interact Service Club at Alpha Omega Academy; City of Huntsville collaborators; and the A&M Forest Service Extension collaborators.
Approximately 150 trees were planted to beautify the city.
“Donuts and good fellowship were enjoyed as the work was carried out,” said David Thompson, club president. “Four trees were set aside and later planted at the Boys and Girls Club by a dedicated team of young volunteers to help beautify and green the space around the club. Overall, it was a great day to be outside working with good people on a worthy project to care for the city that we love.”
