The Rotary Club of Huntsville hosted its fourth annual WineQuest event Friday, inviting residents to give back to their community through donations, silent and live auction items and a Wine Pull event.
Throughout the night, guests enjoyed wine, beer and food from various sponsors while also giving back to the community.
“What we do is we really focus on the youth,” said Karen Hewitt, Rotary board member and co-chairman of WineQuest. “The money we raise here serving wine or food will go towards supporting the Rotary Club, which then we give back in supporting the community."
Along with ticket sales, all silent and live auction item profits are used to provide support to numerous local organizations in Huntsville.
"Our goal is to reach $40,000 this year," said Kimberly Carney, club member and co-chairman of WineQuest. "Between sponsors and silent and live Auction items, we hope that we get to that goal this year."
Although last year's WineQuest event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, turnout for this year's event was a success for the Rotary Club and the community.
"Many of us have invited family and friends to support this great cause and have a great time," Carney said. "So far, we have had so many people from the university and Huntsville who show an interest in all community events come out and make this a true community event."
While WineQuest 2022 provided the Rotary Club the opportunity to give more back, the Rotary Club of Huntsville is also a part of the Rotary International humanitarian service organization that help build up communities around the globe.
"The Rotary has a good reputation in the community," Hewitt said. "Along with events like this, the Rotary donates to the Good Shepherd Mission, Santa Helpers and give educational scholarships. We are geared towards helping the children because that's our future."
For those interested in the Rotary Club of Huntsville, members of the community are welcome to join their weekly meetings every Wednesday at noon at the Gibbs Education Center or visit their website at www.huntsvillerotary.org.
"If there is a cause that you love, look it up and clue in with people who are a part of those communities," Carney said. "If you really love children, nature or anything else, get involved because we need people who think of others and want to be a part of something bigger than themselves."
