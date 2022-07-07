Constance Rossiter has joined the SAAFE house team to serve as the interim executive director. According this week's announcement from SAAFE House, Rossiter is a skilled collaborator with extensive experience working with diverse victims of violence through a trauma-informed and culturally sensitive lens.
She holds master’s degrees in psychology and business administration and is proficient in developing and managing programs and securing private and government funding. Throughout her career, she has provided outreach and trainings on domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and interpersonal trauma on the local, national and the international level.
Rossiter perviously served as the director for trafficked persons assistance program at YMCA International Services in Houston.
“We're very excited to have Constance. She has many years of experience and she is going to be a great help during this time of transition,” said community relations director Tammy Farkas.
