A female was medflighted after a rollover crash near the 128 mile marker on Interstate 45.
First responders were dispatched at approximately 3:24 p.m. after a rollover crash with possible entrapment was broadcasted By 911 dispatch. The Huntsville Fire Department and Crabbs Prairie VFD responded to the scene.
“Upon arrival of crews, command was established and advised that the crashed vehicle rested at the bottom of the hill near the tree line.” officials with Crabbs Prairie VFD said via Facebook. “Upon further examination, it was determined that there was no entrapment, however several small children and adults were injured.“
A female sustained a serious injury, but was put in stable condition when a DPS Trooper who arrived on scene applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
PHI Air Med arrived and quickly packaged the patient, then transported the victim to a nearby trauma center.
