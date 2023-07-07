Rodriguez-Wahlquist panelist for luncheon

Law professional Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist will be featured as a panelist at the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and raised in Houston, she is a native Spanish speaker.
She is known for being an aggressive litigator who refuses to take no for an answer and prides herself in her constant desire to find new creative litigation strategies to defeat opposing parties. Additionally, she has worked at prominent civil litigation firms in Houston and Chicago assisting with thousands of multi-million-dollar personal injury, mass tort, and commercial dispute cases.
This event will feature three regional businesswomen with firsthand experience and will be facilitated by Sam Houston State University President Dr. White.
Council for Diversity chair Sharika Jackson said that the Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon attendees will gain valuable insights from successful women leaders, forge meaningful connections, and be inspired to embrace bold leadership by sharing personal journeys of overcoming challenges, celebrating achievements, and learning from setbacks.
The Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Education Center.
Sponsorship and registration are open. Register at https://bit.ly/HWCCCWomen.
Jackson also said the board would like to express gratitude to the Small Business Development Center at Sam Houston State University for being the Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon Signature Sponsor.
