Roberts promoted to assistant superintendent

A longtime administrator will move up to an assistant superintendent position within Huntsville ISD this summer.
Bill Roberts, principal at Huntsville High School since Elementary School since 2018, will oversee student services and operations starting this summer. He will replace Kevin Stanford, who recently announced his intent to retire at the end of this school year after a 39 year dedicated career in education.
“It speaks volumes about the quality of our district and the people we have within our district to have someone inside our ranks we can promote with such confidence,” said HISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard. “Mr. Roberts is a proven leader with experience as an assistant superintendent and a wealth of knowledge gained through almost 30 years in school administration. He is dedicated to the success of our Huntsville Hornets.”
Prior to joining Huntsville ISD, Roberts spent 13 years in the Katy Independent School District, serving in campus administration with experience at both the junior and senior high levels.
While the large majority of his professional career has been focused on secondary education and campus administration, he is no stranger to district leadership. Before becoming a Texas educator, he had a lengthy career as an educator and administrator in Kansas with five years spent serving as an assistant superintendent.
“Roberts is a natural leader with a very unique approach to leadership that empowers and promotes collaboration, ownership and responsibility. He is compassionate and genuine, and has great rapport with students, staff, parents, community, and other leaders which will be extremely beneficial in his new role,” Sheppard added. “His expertise in school leadership combined with a strong background in district administration and operations makes him a wonderful fit for this position.
“Huntsville ISD will continue improving and Building Champions because of the outstanding work being done by our employees and leaders at every campus and in every department.”