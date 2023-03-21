Riverside VFD receives small brush truck

The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department of Walker County received a $100,000 grant through the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program to purchase a small brush truck.
The truck will be used to fight wildland fires and respond to water rescues. The truck is outfitted with foam and a skid unit, fully equipping it with to be an initial attack response vehicle.
“We are extremely grateful for the AMI Fire Equipment, Emergency Service District No. 1 and Texas A&M Forest Service,” said Ben Crocker, Riverside Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief. “Without their help we would not be able to expand our department.”
As a member agency of the Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M Forest Service administers the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program and is committed to protecting lives, property and natural resources.
The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by the Texas Legislature and provides cost-share
funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.
