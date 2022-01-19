A strong cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas this evening.

Colder temperatures can be expected behind the front, and by Thursday

evening and on into Thursday night readings at or below freezing are

anticipated. Areas of rain developing Thursday night through early

Friday morning could interact with the near freezing temperatures and

transition into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and maybe even

snow.

The main area of concern is generally near and to the south of a line

from Brenham to Conroe to Goodrich. At this time, little to no accumulation

of frozen precipitation is expected, but typical areas such as bridges

and overpasses will be more susceptible for some accumulation.

Driving could become treacherous or dangerous if these conditions materialize.

If possible, stay off the roads.

Conditions will improve on Friday as the near freezing early morning

temperatures warm back up as the day progresses into the mid to upper

40s.

