A strong cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas this evening.
Colder temperatures can be expected behind the front, and by Thursday
evening and on into Thursday night readings at or below freezing are
anticipated. Areas of rain developing Thursday night through early
Friday morning could interact with the near freezing temperatures and
transition into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and maybe even
snow.
The main area of concern is generally near and to the south of a line
from Brenham to Conroe to Goodrich. At this time, little to no accumulation
of frozen precipitation is expected, but typical areas such as bridges
and overpasses will be more susceptible for some accumulation.
Driving could become treacherous or dangerous if these conditions materialize.
If possible, stay off the roads.
Conditions will improve on Friday as the near freezing early morning
temperatures warm back up as the day progresses into the mid to upper
40s.
