RISE Counseling and Wellness Center will be offering a new social group for adults on the autism spectrum beginning in July. This group will meet weekly to discuss and navigate challenges with work, school and dating. These meetings are slated to be held on Thursdays and continue throughout the year, depending on the response. Clients may join at any time after they have completed their intake session to determine specific needs.
RISE is a Texas based non-profit organization. They began with one office and have expanded to five offices in their building in just two years. Other sites are located in Trinity and Groveton. They also offer online sessions through Intellihealth for clients across Texas. Although they accept Medicaid and private insurance, they offer a sliding scale payment option and will not turn away clients in need if they do not have the means to pay.
The main mission of RISE is to provide affordable mental health services across rural areas that are of the same quality that can be found in larger cities. RISE is currently the only clinic of its kind in the area. Their Huntsville offices currently serve approximately 100 clients and have the capacity to expand in order to help others in the community.
“It’s extremely difficult for people to find these services in this part of Texas. We frequently get clients from Conroe and the Woodlands” said Amanda Beeman, Clinical Director of the Huntsville Offices. The primary focus at RISE is helping clients with trauma, autism and behavioral analysis using play therapy for children and other age appropriate therapies for teenagers and adults. Their secondary mission is to become a premier training site for interns.
Beeman is a Certified Autism Specialist. She and Executive Director Katie McMahon both received their degrees in clinical counseling from SHSU. Their staff is comprised of licensed professionals, student interns, and LPCAs, who are associate counselors completing their final hours to achieve full licensure. Interns are students from Sam Houston State, Lamar University, Stephen F. Austin, and the University of Houston.
“We take the barrier of transportation into consideration, so we partner with HISD and local charter schools to provide services on site,” said Beeman. For school-aged children, RISE counselors hold sessions at HISD public schools during the school year. They also employ a Spanish-speaking counselor and an ASL certified counselor that are able to hold online sessions for those in need. Their Applied Behavioral Analysis Specialists provide a wraparound service for children with extreme or severe behaviors.
“I’m happiest when educating people about autism, especially if they have never heard about it before. It’s more common than people think. It’s a spectrum. It’s about providing new and relevant information to people in order to help them,” said Beeman.
After the initial intake is done online or over the phone, the staff will provide options for days and times that fit their clients personal schedules. In some instances, if clients are found to need a higer level of care, they provide referrals to Tri County Health and the HMH Clinic for additional services.
RISE Counseling and Wellness is located at 1305 11th Street in Huntsville. Intake is required prior to setting an appointment or joining the social group. For more information, visit their website at https://www.risewellnesscenter.org/ or contact their staff via email at
admin@risewellnesscenter.org or (936) 642-0061.
