Rick Trevino is a Texas born and bred musician with a deep love of country music. He’s also a Mexican American who grew up in two worlds, the live music culture of Austin and the Latin culture of his Houston relatives. With eight studio albums and 14 hit singles under his own name, he has toured and collaborated with countless legends of country and Tejano over the course of his career. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Trevino will bring his unique blend of English and Spanish hits to Old Town Theatre.
Trevino’s family moved from Houston to Austin, where he began taking classical piano lessons at the age of five. His father Ricardo Trevino was the biggest influence on his career, exposing him to country, pop, and Tejano. As a successful Tejano musician, Ricardo played in several Houston area bands with artists like “Little Joe” Hernandez and Ruben Ramos, known as “El Gato Negro”.
Even though he could have pursued a baseball career with a scholarship to Memphis State in 1989, Trevino took his Dad’s Gibson acoustic guitar to Texas A&M to study music. After a short stint playing local bars and clubs in Austin on the weekends, he signed with Sony Records in 1991.
In 1993, his debut single “Just Enough Rope” was the first mainstream country song to be released in both English and Spanish versions. His self titled album was first released in Spanish as “Dos Mundos”, setting the tone for his career in a way he rebelled against in the beginning. He didn’t want to be considered a Tejano musician who crossed over to country.
“In hindsight, it didn’t really make that much difference. At the time, I wasn’t happy at all. But after a few hits, I was able to clarify who I was. After all these years, I feel really lucky and blessed to have produced music that fans still like to listen to,” said Trevino.
The English version of his first album went gold, proving that he was indeed a country artist. His next album “Looking for the Light” featured the hit “Bobbie Ann Mason” which made it to the top ten. “Running Out of Reasons to Run” from his 1996 album “Learning As You Go” was his first Billboard number one, with the title track reaching number one on the Radio and Records Chart.
In 1998 he became part of Los Super Seven, joining a collective of artists from Los Lobos, the Texas Tornadoes, Calexico and Ozomatli. Not only did this inspire him to embrace his roots, it changed the trajectory of his career. In 1999 they won a Grammy for Best Mexican American Album.
After being released from his contract at Sony, he appeared on the compilation CD “Tribute to Tradition” and produced another Spanish language album “Mi Son” in 2001. He was introduced to producer Paul Worley by Raul Malo of The Mavericks, which helped him secure a new contract with Warner Brothers.
The title track from his next album “In My Dreams” spent 20 weeks on the Billboard 100. Working with his songwriting mentor Gary Harrison on the 2007 album “Nuestra Tradicion”, they brought together the best of his talents in contemporary country, Tejano and Tex Mex, which further propelled his career across the genres of Americana and Mexican roots music.
As a musician who was always more than a mainstream country artist, it made sense to start his own label, Campo Negro Records. This allowed him to produce music at his own pace and extend his musical narrative. After years of adhering to the schedule of big record labels, Trevino said he no longer feels the pressure of time frames, investing financially and emotionally into quality rather than quantity.
His 2017 album “Long Coyote Gone” focused on things he is really passionate about. After churning out roughly 20 verses for the song, “Cowboys Like Me”, his good friend and co-writer Alan Miller sculpted what he knew Trevino wanted to say. By tying his Mexican heritage to real world experiences, they created an album that was a sociopolitical statement and a song that stayed in the top ten for seven weeks.
“It’s about the cowboy that I am. I don’t rope and ride. I’m a musician who is a cowboy in spirit,” said Trevino.
Trevino and Miller went further into the Mexican American experience with the song “I’m A Mexican”, artfully exposing the reality of how his ancestors came to the states. Legendary accordionist Flaco Jiminez appears in the video along with Trevino, who stars as an immigrant being taken across the border by coyotes.
“I played it for Flaco after the Super Bowl in Arizona, and he suggested I slow it down, taking it from a polka to a bolero. Without intending to, Flaco co-produced that song. It’s hard to describe what the members of Los Super Seven mean to me. They are incredible musicians and I love them all. Recording with them at Cedar Creek in Austin opened a whole other world for me,” said Trevino.
His new single “The Ride”, due for completion in the studio next week, is another work that is deeply biographical and heartfelt. He started writing the song in 2015 for his son Luke. Like many of his songs, it has continued to grow and morph in meaning and composition.
“I am finally in control of my own destiny,” said Trevino, who is slowly and intentionally crafting his next album.
Doors to the Old Town Theatre will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
To purchase tickets to the show, visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
For more about the artist, visit http://www.ricktrevino.com/
